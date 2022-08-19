Sheriff Grady Judd to announce largest single wiretap investigation in Polk County

The investigation had a primary focus on "dismantling an extensive drug trafficking organization."

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff Grady Judd is set to make an announcement on one of the largest single wiretap investigations in Polk County history on Friday, the agency said.

The news conference will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. The investigation was centered around dismantling an extensive drug trafficking organization within the county, according to a release.

The sheriff's office said the organization worked to smuggle large amounts of illegal narcotics like meth and cocaine from Mexico to Los Angeles and then through domestic flights to Memphis and to the Orlando airport. Eventually, the drugs would make it to Polk County, the agency says.

This was a joint investigation conducted by The Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, U.S. Border Patrol, Tampa International Airport Police Department, many other neighboring police departments and law enforcement agencies in California and Tennessee.

The news briefing will include representatives from several of the agencies listed above and more.