Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd celebrates 50 years in law enforcement

Sheriff Grady Judd has been with the sheriff's office since 1972.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Fifty years in any job is an accomplishment, and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is celebrating his five decades in law enforcement this month.

According to the sheriff's office, Judd started his illustrious career with the Polk County Sheriff's Office in 1972 as a dispatcher.

In 1974, Judd transferred to the sheriff's office's patrol division, where he "quickly progressed through the ranks – holding every rank from Sergeant to Colonel."

After 32 years with the sheriff's office, in 2004 Judd was "overwhelmingly" elected to serve as the county's sheriff. And it's a position he has held ever since.

According to an interview with the Lakeland Ledger, Judd officially started his career on July 21, 1972, at the sheriff's office. He was just 18 years old.

"Nobody in my family is in law enforcement except for me," he told the Ledger. Now, I do keep some of my family in the county jail periodically but not my immediate family – not my wife and kids."

In his 18 years as sheriff, he has served as a past president of the Florida Sheriffs Association and the Major County Sheriffs of America, the agency said.