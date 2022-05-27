Lawyers for woman accused of throwing 'violent tantrum' at McDonald's push back on Sheriff Judd

Attorneys claim Judd mischaracterized the woman and made of mockery of what happened at the McDonald's in order to create "a viral moment."

BARTOW, Fla. — Earlier this month, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd held a news conference to talk about what he called a woman's "violent tantrum" at a McDonald's in Lakeland. Now, that woman is ready to tell her side of the story.

Lawyers for Tianis Jones, 22, are set to push back against the sheriff's comments at 2 p.m. Friday at the Polk County Courthouse.

"Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd's use of press conferences to ridicule and mock those charged with crimes continues to disrupt individuals’ Due Process Rights," the AsiliA Law Firm wrote in a news release.

The attorneys claim Judd mischaracterized Jones and made of mockery of what happened at the McDonald's in order to create "a viral moment."

On May 20, the Polk County Sheriff's Office sent out a new release describing its account of what happened the previous evening at the fast-food joint.

Deputies say Jones got upset about how long her order was taking in the drive-thru and stormed into the restaurant "enraged."

After complaining to an employee, the sheriff's office says Jones then "turned things violent" by hitting bottles and plastic signs off the counter and storming behind the counter to throw stacks of cups at employees.

Despite being asked to leave multiple times, deputies say Jones stayed inside the restaurant, called 911 and said "I'm five months pregnant, these people don't know how to run a m***********g McDonald's!"

As a relative led Jones out of the McDonald's, she lifted her shirt to show her belly then turned and started twerking, the sheriff's office says.

Sheriff Judd held a news conference the same day where he said Jones "went McCrazy for no McReason."

"She's a pretty lady, but she was McMad," Judd said. "I wanna tell Tianis, when she comes to jail, we don't have any McDonald's."

He also shared surveillance video from inside the McDonald's which you can watch in the full news conference below.

Jones was charged with burglary with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and misuse of 911.

“If Ms. Jones’s acts were as serious as the charges reflect, Sheriff Judd’s remarks show a level of insensitivity to the alleged victims concerns," Attorney McLymont wrote in a release.