Former NFL tight ends pulls out gun on law enforcement officers in Ybor City, police say

Orson Charles reportedly threatened to shoot two off-duty law enforcement officers over a parking spot dispute.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two off-duty law enforcement officers drove away from a 31-year-old man at 11:55 p.m. Friday in Ybor City after he got out of his car and took out a gun threatening to shoot them over a parking spot dispute, police say.

The two cars were trying to park in a spot at the intersection of 19th Street and 8th Avenue, but former NFL tight end Orson Charles exited his car and walked towards the other car after losing out on the parking spot, Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

Charles then reportedly opened the door on the driver's side to talk with the off-duty officers and pulled a gun from under his shirt.

"What (are) you trying to do," the former NFL player said to the officers while having the gun in his hand threatening to shoot them.

After the two law enforcement officers showed their badges to Charles, he ignored their credentials, cursed at them and said "I have one in the head," according to an affidavit.

The affidavit said that the pair then drove away from the parking spot due to the risk of Charles shooting them.

An off-duty Hillsborough County deputy was alerted by the two people of the man and kept an eye on Charles until he was eventually taken into custody, police say.