Cleaning lady accused of stealing $100,000 in jewelry from elderly people at assisted living facility

WESTCHASE, Fla. — A cleaning lady at an assisting living facility stole more than $100,000 worth of jewelry from elderly residents, investigators say.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Michely Beth Fuentes Arriaga worked at Aston Gardens at Tampa Bay on West Linebaugh Avenue in Westchase. That's where deputies say she took jewelry from seniors while cleaning their rooms and pawned most of the items.
Detectives and Aston Gardens managers first began investigating after somebody living there complained of missing items and suspected Fuentes Arriaga of taking them, according to law enforcement.
"Through investigative measures, detectives determined that Fuentes Arriaga had pawned more than 100 pieces of jewelry at a local pawn shop," the sheriff's office wrote in a news release. "The items included necklaces, rings, and bracelets, among other pieces."
She was arrested on Wednesday and charged with five counts of grand theft, five counts of providing false information on a pawnbroker form and five counts of dealing in stolen property.
"It's disgusting to see anyone take advantage of the most vulnerable of our population," Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a statement. "Based on the number of pawn transactions made by this suspect, we believe there are more victims. We're asking them to come forward."
Detectives say they and managers at the facility are trying to recover the stolen jewelry and return the items to their rightful owners. Anyone with information about the case should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.
RELATED: Brother, sister accused of shooting and killing a man during a drug deal deputies say went wrong
What other people are reading right now:
- Ideas for a safe Halloween during the coronavirus pandemic
- Florida has now seen more than 800,000 COVID-19 cases 7 months
- Bacteria lurking in Florida water responsible for hundreds of deaths
- NHC monitoring system in southwestern Caribbean Sea, could become tropical depression this weekend
- Massive python found under the hood of car in South Florida
- 3 ways election night 2020 could be different
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter