HCSO: Deputy shot at by driver in road rage incident

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputy was shot at by another driver in a case of road rage, the sheriff's office said in a news release Wednesday night.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Balm Riverview Road and CR-672, according to the agency.

At this time, the sheriff's office has not yet announced if the deputy was injured during the shooting. They didn't make mention of an arrest either.