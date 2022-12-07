HCSO: Deputy shot at by driver in road rage incident

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputy was shot at by another driver in a case of road rage, the sheriff's office said in a news release Wednesday night.
It happened just after 6 p.m. on Balm Riverview Road and CR-672, according to the agency.
At this time, the sheriff's office has not yet announced if the deputy was injured during the shooting. They didn't make mention of an arrest either.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister will provide an update at 9:15 p.m. with more information.