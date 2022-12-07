x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

HCSO: Deputy shot at by driver in road rage incident

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Balm Riverview Road and CR-672, according to the agency.
Credit: C5Media - stock.adobe.com
A stock image of a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office car.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputy was shot at by another driver in a case of road rage, the sheriff's office said in a news release Wednesday night.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Balm Riverview Road and CR-672, according to the agency.

At this time, the sheriff's office has not yet announced if the deputy was injured during the shooting. They didn't make mention of an arrest either.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister will provide an update at 9:15 p.m. with more information. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Man accused of impersonating an officer before raping woman takes stand in court

Before You Leave, Check This Out