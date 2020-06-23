Sheriff Chronister, AG Moody provide information on recent human trafficking bust

The arrests were the result of a three-month-long investigation into human trafficking in Hillsborough County.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A simple report of a stolen car led detectives into a three-month-long human trafficking operation in Hillsborough County, the sheriff's office said.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, joined by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, will announce the completion of the investigation into human trafficking in Hillsborough County on Tuesday morning.

Authorities said this human trafficking operation is the first of its kind in the state of Florida to be prosecuted. Detectives were able to rescue a number of victims and connect them with resources.

"This was truly a life-saving investigation. I'm proud to say that our work has helped several women break free of their traffickers and put multiple individuals behind bars who were taking advantage of others in the worst way possible," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The horrific practice of human trafficking is affecting our entire state. It remains a priority for not only the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office but our state and federal partners as well."

Attorney General Ashley Moody added, “Human trafficking is a 24/7 criminal enterprise, and not even a global pandemic that has millions limiting personal contact and staying at home stops it from happening. I want to thank Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and the hard-working men and women of his agency for their extraordinary work in taking down this criminal organization and rescuing the women who were repeatedly victimized by the defendants in this case.”

