Police: Ex-boyfriend charged with murder after he 'brutally gunned down' mother of three

LAKELAND, Fla. — Police have arrested the man they say "brutally gunned down" a mother in front of her three children inside their Lakeland home back in July.

Officers say 22-year-old Jacarie Dovontis Moore has been charged with first-degree murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

On July 19, officers got a call of shots fired at a home on 1100 Monroe Street around 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found 25-year-old Jeannairy Dominguez shot multiple times. She died at the scene.

Police say she was killed in front of her three children, who are ages seven, five and three. None of the children were injured.

Officers say because of limited evidence at the scene and a lack of eyewitnesses, there were "major obstacles" finding the shooter.

During the investigation, officers identified Moore as Dominguez's estranged boyfriend. On Sept. 21, detectives got an arrest warrant for the charges of first-degree murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling and found Moore, who was already in custody at the Polk County Jail on unrelated charges.

