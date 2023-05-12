Land O' Lakes High School student arrested in connection to mass shooting threat

The sheriff's office said the 17-year-old was arrested for written threats to conduct a mass shooting, which is a felony.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A 17-year-old student was arrested on Friday in connection to a mass shooting threat that was made toward Land O' Lakes High School on Thursday, according to a news release.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said while investigators were looking into the original threat, they discovered another student had posted a Snapchat story that showed an image of someone holding a gun.

UPDATE: PSO has arrested a 17-year-old Land O’ Lakes High School student in connection with a possible threat made toward the school yesterday. More information available here:https://t.co/9dEGwZvkq0 https://t.co/dDMuJU9T4n — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) May 12, 2023

In a statement, deputies said the person in the photo was not a Land O' Lakes student and was taken several months ago. The student that posted the image told deputies they did not know the person in the photo.

"The student posted the photo with the intent to exacerbate the original investigation into another, unrelated possible threat at Land O’ Lakes High School," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said the 17-year-old was arrested for written threats to conduct a mass shooting, which is a felony.