Deputies make 2nd arrest in relation to 'cold-blooded murder' of Seffner woman found dead inside car

Phillip Stapleton was charged with principal to murder in the first degree and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

SEFFNER, Fla — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a 32-year-old man accused of being involved with the death of a woman who was found inside a car outside a home last month in Seffner.

Phillip Stapleton was charged with principal to murder in the first degree and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder on Monday evening.

This comes weeks after another man – 32-year-old Aurelio Diaz – was arrested for the murder of the same woman, the agency said in a news release.

Diaz reportedly shot the woman through the window of her car around 1 a.m. as she arrived at her home on Orange Street near Taft Lane back on July 20, deputies said.

Dispatchers got a call around 1:15 a.m. from someone who either couldn't or didn't want to speak, the initial report said. When deputies arrived, they said they found a woman dead inside a car outside the home. She had suffered "severe upper body trauma."

Diaz was arrested later that day around 8:30 p.m. about a mile around from the woman’s house.

"This arrest is another example of the tenacity with which our detectives continue to pursue leads to crimes here in Hillsborough County," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Our team works each tip relentlessly to remove any danger they can to the community that we serve."

Stapleton was taken into custody without incident in Pasco County, the sheriff's office says.

The investigation of the incident remains ongoing.