TAMPA, Fla. — Jon Whispel, who charged with assisting in the 1998 murder of Vicki Robinson has been released, the Florida Department of Corrections has confirmed.

He was released on Thursday.

Robinson's murder in 1998 shocked Carrollwood and the Tampa Bay area. The crime also gained national attention.

Adam Davis, Robinson's daughter, Valessa and Whispel plotted to kill Robinson. At the time, Davis was 19 and Valessa was 15.

Investigators said they killed Vicki because she didn't approve of Valessa's relationship and was planning to send her daughter to a Christian reform school.

Authorities found the three teens injected Vicki with bleach, stabbed her and stuffed her body in a garbage can.

Davis was put on death row. Whispel was sentenced to 25 years and was originally set to be released in 2020. Valessa was released from Homestead Correctional Institution in 2013.

In June 2017, Davis' sentence was vacated after his requests under the 2016 Hurst v. Florida ruling.

