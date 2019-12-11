HOLIDAY, Fla. — Details that emerged from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office Tuesday in the case of a burned-out car with a body inside suggest the whole thing happened over money lost in card games.

Michael Psilakis Jr., 21, was arrested on Nov. 1 during the investigation into who killed the person inside a 2018 Ford Taurus that was found burning Oct. 30 on Baillies Bluff Road.

Investigators say he was the last person to be seen with the unidentified person in the car but was not immediately charged in connection with the body. Instead, he was charged with theft of a firearm, being a delinquent in possession of a firearm, vehicle theft, resisting arrest with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer and escape -- all charges stemming from this investigation.

But now, according to a Pasco County Sheriff's Office affidavit: witnesses, a concerned mom and physical evidence are helping detectives piece together the events of the crime.

The affidavit claims a witness told deputies that Psilakis and the deceased man, whose identity is being withheld from the public by law enforcement, played a game of cards in Port Richey on Oct. 29 and Psilakis lost $1,000 to the man he's accused of killing.

The next day, Psilakis texted the witness, according to the arrest report, saying he was going to try to win his money back in another card game.

On Oct. 30, investigators say Psilakis picked up the unidentified man from his home, and they played cards again. This time, Psilakis lost $2,500 to the man who'd just won $1,000 off of him the day before, according to deputies.

The arrest report claims Psilakis asked the witness if he should kill him. The witness reportedly said no. At about 2 or 3 p.m., the witness told police Psilakis texted him saying he was "still thinking" about shooting the man because the two of them were still hanging out.

At 2:40 p.m. the same day, Pasco deputies got the call about the burning car. The body inside was burned so badly it could not be identified.

Only about an hour later, Psilakis' mom met with detectives and said she'd found what looked like blood on a car and blood smeared on appliances in the garage. The mother also found blood on her son's boxer briefs and gave them to the detectives, according to the affidavit.

More evidence detectives cite in their arrest of Psilakis: A forensic exam revealed the stolen gun that Psilakis was arrested for on Nov. 1 was the one responsible for casings found on the roof of the burned car.

Psilakis also had burns on his legs, according to statements from deputies, his mother and one of the witnesses.

His phone showed internet searches for "can you shoot through a seat," and "how to treat burns," according to the sheriff's office.

On Nov. 8, premeditated murder was added to Psilakis' list of charges related to this case. He is being held at the Pasco County Jail.

