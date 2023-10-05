HCSO: 1 person shot, killed at Wawa in Riverview

Law enforcement says they found a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the convenience store.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A man was killed after a shooting Wednesday evening at a Wawa in Riverview, deputies say.

Authorities arrived at around 8:30 p.m. to the convenience store located on U.S. Highway 301 and Gibsonton Drive after receiving reports of a shooting, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

At the scene, law enforcement says they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“I am upset with the lack of regard shown for human life in this case,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “We are committed to bringing this suspect to justice.”