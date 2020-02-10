Florida Father, son charged with sex trafficking minor, DOJ says

According to the indictment, the father and son conspired to bring the minor to Florida from Croatia.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A father and son from Pasco County are facing multiple charges of sex trafficking a minor, the DOJ says.

According to an indictment, for almost a year, 26-year-old Jordan Pulido enticed and coerced a minor under the age of 16 online to have sex with him. In June 2018, Pulido traveled from Florida to Croatia to have sex with the minor.

Over the next month, Pulido and his father, 61-year-old Roberto Jimenez, conspired to bring the minor from Croatia to Florida, so Pulido could continue having sex with the minor. In July 2018, Pulido brought the minor to Florida, the indictment said.

Pulido, who is from Trinity, has been charged with enticement and coercion of a minor traveling out of the country to engage in illicit sexual conduct, and transporting a minor into the country to engage in sexual activity. Both he and his father Jimenez have been charged with conspiracy to transport a minor into the country to engage in sexual activity.

If convicted on all counts, Pulido and Jimenez could spend a minimum of 10 years up to life in federal prison.

The case was investigated as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative started in 2006 by the DOJ.

What other people are reading right now: