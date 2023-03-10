Park in Tampa honoring Black community vandalized; investigation underway

Detectives are working on gathering evidence and developing leads to find those responsible.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is investigating after finding artwork and a city kiosk was vandalized at Perry Harvey Park.

The artwork that was vandalized is one of four major pieces that tell the story of the Black community and Historic Central Avenue – made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, the agency explains in a news release.

Part of the IKE Smart City kiosk program, the kiosk was designed to "help residents and visitors explore the city." It's one out of 30 found throughout Tampa.

"The vandalism of this artwork is an insult to our community and to all those who contributed to its creation," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "It is disappointing to think anyone would cause destruction to this artistic representation of our city's history.

"We are working to identify those responsible for this senseless act."

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 813-231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS. https://t.co/RzGsZFQE38 — Tampa Police Department (@TampaPD) October 3, 2023



Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 813-231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS. https://t.co/RzGsZFQE38 — Tampa Police Department (@TampaPD) October 3, 2023

Detectives are working on gathering evidence and developing leads to find those responsible.