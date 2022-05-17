Pinellas County deputy arrested, charged with DUI

Officers say 26-year-old Shelby Coniglio showed signs of impairment when she was pulled over around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy was arrested and charged with DUI overnight Tuesday.

St. Petersburg police officers pulled over 26-year-old Shelby Coniglio just after 1 a.m. at 108th Avenue North and 4th Street North, the sheriff's office wrote in a release.

Officers say she was unsteady on her feet and showed signs of impairment, having an odor of alcohol on her breath, slurred speech, bloodshot/glassy eyes and a blank expression.

Coniglio performed poorly on field sobriety tests and had a blood-alcohol level of .206/.219 — at least twice the legal limit, according to police.

The deputy was arrested and charged with one count of driving under the

influence with a blood-alcohol level of .15 or greater. She was transported to the Pinellas County jail without incident.