Pinellas County deputy arrested, charged with DUI

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy was arrested and charged with DUI overnight Tuesday.
St. Petersburg police officers pulled over 26-year-old Shelby Coniglio just after 1 a.m. at 108th Avenue North and 4th Street North, the sheriff's office wrote in a release.
Officers say she was unsteady on her feet and showed signs of impairment, having an odor of alcohol on her breath, slurred speech, bloodshot/glassy eyes and a blank expression.
Coniglio performed poorly on field sobriety tests and had a blood-alcohol level of .206/.219 — at least twice the legal limit, according to police.
The deputy was arrested and charged with one count of driving under the
influence with a blood-alcohol level of .15 or greater. She was transported to the Pinellas County jail without incident.
The sheriff's office says Coniglio was hired by the agency on Sept. 10,
2018, and worked as a deputy in the Patrol Operations Bureau. Her employment was immediately terminated following her arrest, consistent with Pinellas County Sheriff's Office policy.