Police investigate after man was shot, killed in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 29-year-old man is dead after a shooting in St. Petersburg, police report in a media alert.
Investigators with the St. Petersburg Police Department are on scene of the shooting that happened in the area of 34th Avenue South.
The 29-year-old man was pronounced dead following the incident, according to police. Another person has reportedly been taken into custody for questioning.
No other information has been released at this time.
