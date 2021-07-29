Man accused of killing girlfriend in Auburndale found, arrested

He faces first-degree murder charges for killing his girlfriend of more than 20 years, investigators say.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the man wanted for killing his girlfriend of more than 20 years has been found.

Deputies say Larry Smith, 57, was found and arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. He faces first-degree murder charges for killing Tashia Smith, 40, at her home, investigators say.

Tashia was discovered by deputies around 9 a.m. Monday after her sister reported her missing just five hours earlier, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. She was last seen Sunday, July 25, at a Wing-Stop restaurant in Lakeland where she worked.

She was scheduled to work Sunday evening but never showed up, the sheriff's office says.

Detectives say Tashia had been shot multiple times when deputies discovered her body.

Smith has a prior criminal history that consists of 21 felony charges and 18 misdemeanors, according to the sheriff's office.

10 Tampa Bay Cares: If you are a survivor of domestic violence, you are not alone. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY). There is also a chat option.