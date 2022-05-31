Bartow paramedic arrested, accused of punching 67-year-old patient

The patient was not injured, according to investigators.

BARTOW, Fla. — A Polk County Fire Rescue paramedic was arrested after the Bartow Police Department said he put a knee on the chest of a 67-year-old patient and punched him in the forehead while saying something along the lines of "I'm from Combee, we don't play that."

Police say it happened May 24 at the Bartow Center on East Georgia Street, where paramedics were trying to transport a patient with a physical handicap to Bartow Regional Medical Center. According to a press release, the patient –who was described by authorities as uncooperative – was put on a gurney and restrained by four first responders.

Investigators say Paramedic Matthew Mullins had his knee on the man's chest before striking him with a closed fist. Police say they intervened and ordered Mullins off him, so the guy could be transported to the hospital as planned.

Authorities say the senior citizen was not injured by Mullins.

After the altercation, police say Mullins' supervisor at PCFR reported being notified of the incident by first responders from the City of Bartow.

Once all interviews and investigations were completed, detectives say the actions done by Mullins were found not to be in self-defense or medically necessary because the patient did not show any kind of physical threat to anyone at the scene where he was allegedly punched and kneeled on.

Police say the senior citizen was physically restrained by the other first responders, and the situation was under control.

"The action Mullins did to a member of the senior community was completely uncalled for," said Barlow Police Department Chief of Police Bryan Dorman. "There is never a reason for first responders to use force on someone who is not deemed a physical threat. It does not matter if you are a police officer, fire personnel or medical personnel. Wrong is wrong and Mr. Mullins will have to face the consequences of his actions through the criminal justice process."