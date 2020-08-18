x
Florida man accused of breaking into ex-roommate's apartment, attacking her with sack of potatoes

Police say he hit her so hard it left a mark.
Credit: Pinellas County Jail

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man is accused of breaking into his ex-roommate's apartment and attacking her with a sack of potatoes. 

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Steven Teal, 34, got into his former roommate's apartment through a window. Then, he hit her hard enough with a sack of potatoes it left a mark, according to police. 

Teal is charged with burglary. 

