Pregnant mother of 2 caught in crossfire, shot and killed in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — A community is in mourning after a pregnant mother of two was shot and killed Wednesday night.

Latoya Gay, 26, was caught in the crossfire of a shootout involving "multiple parties" at Silver Oaks Apartments on Kenneth Court in Tampa, according to Tampa police.

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy and charged him with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the shootout. However, he, nor anyone else, has been charged with homicide in connection to Gay's death.

Dozens of people gathered outside Columbus Court Apartment Complex in Tampa on Thursday night for a candlelight vigil to honor Gay.

"It came out of nowhere. She didn't deserve it," Gay's sister, Tiondra Parker, said. "She didn't get in trouble. She didn't deserve this at all."

Parker tells 10 Tampa Bay that her sister had two children and was four months pregnant.

"She was a mother first, in everything she did," Parker said. "The first thing she thought about was her kids; it's what she thought about every day. Her last words were 'my kids.'"

According to Parker, Gay was visiting friends at Silver Oaks Apartments Wednesday night with her 7-year-old daughter.

When the gunfire started, her focus was on keeping her daughter safe.

"The way they were shooting from, her daughter was in the middle, so she was running towards her trying to get her in the house when she was shot," Parker said.

Now, as Toya's loved ones mourn, they're also looking for those responsible for her death to be held accountable.