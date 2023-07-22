Popular Tampa Bay area radio host accused of causing crash while driving under the influence

Arlandal Davis, better known as "Orlando," was charged with one count of DUI with property damage or physical injury.

TAMPA, Fla. — A popular radio host in the Tampa Bay area is accused of causing a crash early Saturday morning in Tampa while driving under the influence.

Arlandal Davis, better known as "Orlando," is a radio host for Wild 94.1 and was charged with one count of DUI with property damage or physical injury.

Davis caused significant damage to the person's car that was hit by the radio host after he ran a red light at the intersection of North Dale Mabry and West Kennedy Boulevard, a spokesperson for the Tampa police Department told 10 Tampa Bay.

Police say the person whose car was hit suffered non-life-threatening injuries.