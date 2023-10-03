HCSO: Riverview teacher sexually battered student

Paige Morley, 22, is accused of having a romantic relationship with a male student at Winthrop College Preparatory Academy, the sheriff's office said.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A Riverview teacher is facing multiple charges after she was arrested for sexually battering a student, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

"Morley coordinated to meet with the victim after school hours through various school-sanctioned events beginning in February of 2023. These events were at the school following normal school hours," the news release reads.

Authorities said Morley and the student would engage in sexual acts during the events.

"It is unfathomable, how a trusted member of our community could abuse the power and position they were given," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "This woman was entrusted to educate students and be a positive influence, instead she is a disgrace. As a father, I empathize with parents who are learning of this, and I appreciate the school's cooperation during this investigation."

Morley is facing multiple charges including:

Lewd or Lascivious Battery (Engage) (Authority Figure Over Student)

Lewd or Lascivious Molestation (Defendant Over 18; Victim 12 - 15) (Authority Figure Over Student)

Lewd or Lascivious Exhibition (Defendant Over 18) (Authority Figure Over Student)

Authority Figure Soliciting or Engaging in a Romantic Relationship With a Student

Sexual Battery (Familial or Custodial Authority) (Authority Figure Over Student)