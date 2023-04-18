4 St. Petersburg residents charged as illegal agents of Russia

A now unsealed indictment details how federal agents alleges members of the African People's Socialist Part and the Uhuru Movement conspired with Russian officials.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An unsealed indictment revealed a Russian National was charged with allegedly orchestrating a yearslong "foreign malign influence campaign" that used U.S. citizens, some in the Tampa Bay area, to act as illegal agents of the Russian government, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Middle District of Florida.

Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov of Moscow, Russia, in conjunction with at least three Russian officials, from at least December 2014 through March 2022, is accused of using several U.S. political groups to "sow discord, spread pro-Russian propaganda and interfere in elections within the United States." The indictment states Ionov is also the founder and president of Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia — an organization headquartered in Moscow and funded by the Russian government, the report states.

One group of different entities Ionov targeted was based in St. Petersburg, the U.S. Attorney's Office said, in addition to other groups in Georgia and California.

"Specifically, Ionov provided financial support to these groups, directed them to publish pro-Russian propaganda, coordinated and funded direct action by these groups within the United States intended to further Russian interests, and coordinated coverage of this activity in Russian media outlets," the news release says.

One of the four U.S. citizens indicted in the case is Omali Yeshitela, the chairman of the Uhuru Movement, who has previously denied working with Ionov.

Following the release of the indictment Tuesday, Yeshitela did not release a comment under the advisory of his attorney.

"At the advice of my attorney, I am unable to make a statement or comment on the current indictment," he said in a statement. "However, I am looking forward to my day in court."

Ionov allegedly funded an all-expense paid trip to Russia for the leader of the group in St. Pete in order to "communicate on future cooperation" between the group and Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia. The document claims following the trip, Ionov exercised direction and control over senior members of the group.

And according to the indictment, senior members of one of the U.S. political groups in St. Petersburg exchanged emails about the fact that Ionov was working on behalf of the Russian government.

Additionally, the indictment states Ionov, in 2017 and 2019, "monitored and supported" two political campaigns in St. Pete. Ionov is accused of writing to a Russian official that he had been "consulting every week” on the campaign.

At the end of the indictment, the FBI explains when Ionov got word of the FBI's charges in July 2022, he told another Russian official listed in the indictment to "trash the phones."

The city of St. Petersburg released a statement following the unsealing of the indictment. It should be known that the St. Petersburg Police Department was informed by federal law enforcement authorities about the indictment, but had no part in the investigation.

"The federal allegations about potential Russian interference are troubling," St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch said in a statement. "It is important to underscore that the City of St. Petersburg does not support, condone or tolerate any foreign government engaging in activities to undermine or influence our elections.

"The investigation is in the purview of our federal law enforcement agencies, and we will be monitoring the process going forward."