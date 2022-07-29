Why would Russians care to interfere with St. Pete politics? Experts say there are several reasons

The FBI is investigating a St. Petersburg group after alleging they worked with a Russian nationalist to spread propaganda.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 24-page indictment uses 50 examples of how a Russian nationalist worked with United States political groups to promote Russian propaganda.

The FBI is investigating the Uhuru Movement Headquarters in St. Pete.

The FBI alleges the St. Pete group worked with a Russian nationalist to interfere with U.S.-based elections. Uhuru Movement members didn't deny working with Russia.

Nicolè Ford is a professor at the University of Tampa and is an expert in all things politics and Russia.

Ford said what Russia is accused of doing can be dangerous for all of us.

"They sort of pounce on existing divisions and use those to break us further apart," Ford stated.

Locally, Ford believes Russian involvement with the Uhuru group could have impacted a mayoral election in St Pete.

"In the 2017 mayoral campaign with Kriseman and Baker, they gave them the additional funding to do that," Ford explained. "Their candidate, Jesse Nevel, I believe it was, was able to garner 1.67 percent of the vote, which was unusual for him to get that much."

Ford believes that could have swayed votes away from a specific candidate.

"It created a position where Baker could have won perhaps because as the left candidate, the candidate Baker had some of those votes taken away from him and funneled to Nevel," Ford said.

The FBI's investigation continues and Ford believes the Russians will as well.

"We need to be vigilant to make sure this type of stuff doesn’t continue," Ford said. "Look at people’s sources and funding. Vote with intent. They will seize the opportunity to divide us."

It’s not just the Uhuru Movement the FBI is investigating. Other political groups in Georgia and California are also accused of working with Russians and spreading their propaganda.