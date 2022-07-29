FBI leads investigation into Uhuru House in St. Petersburg

A news conference is scheduled for noon.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An FBI-led investigation is underway Friday morning at the headquarters of the Uhuru Movement.

The agency confirmed its agents carried out a court-authorized warrant at the Uhuru House, located at 1245 18th Ave. S., which is the Florida-based headquarters of a Black international socialist group.

FBI agents were seen carrying unidentified boxes from the building.

A news conference is scheduled for noon on what authorities call "a significant investigation." According to a news release, St. Petersburg Police Department Chief Anthony Holloway, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida Roger Handberg, and the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Tampa Field Office David Walker plan to be in attendance.

St. Petersburg police say they assisted the FBI with traffic and serving the warrant.

The Uhuru House is home to the Uhuru Movement, which is part of the African People's Socialist Party, according to The Associated Press. The party's website says it aims to unite "African people as one people for liberation, social justice, self-reliance and economic development."

Police arrested 19-year-old Kenny Raymond in the days after a July 2 incident in which a video showed a person, now believed to be Raymond, using a flamethrower to set fire to a Pan-African flag flying on a pole outside the Uhuru House. Leaders at the time called the fire a "targeted, ideologically informed attack."

Raymond was charged with criminal mischief.