FDLE: Seattle man arrested for threatening to kill family member living in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested a man accused of threatening to kill a family member, a news release explains.

Christopher Cox, 25, was arrested for 36 counts of written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism. Pasco County Sheriff’s Office had a helping hand in the arrest.

According to the release, FDLE began its investigation back in January after Cox made repeated threats through email saying he wanted to kill a family member living in Florida.

At the time of the threats being made, the 25-year-old was living in Seattle, Washington and a warrant was signed for his arrest.

"Earlier this month, agents learned that Cox was traveling in Missouri on his way to Florida," the release read in part. "He entered the state yesterday and was arrested at a hotel in Pasco County."

Agents believe he was making his way to the home of the family member he threatened.