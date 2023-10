Police were dispatched at 8:42 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The Auburndale Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, police were dispatched at 8:42 a.m. to the area of Century and Lake Ariana boulevards on reports of a shooting.

Once officers and detectives were on scene, the investigation began.

No other information into the shooting has been released, as of now.