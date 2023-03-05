Man wanted for murdering mother, her 3 children in Lake Wales killed in shootout with law enforcement

The 38-year-old man reportedly made statements during a standoff with authorities that he would kill himself or force law enforcement to kill him.

Example video title will go here for this video

SANFORD, Fla. — A man police say murdered a mother and her three children in Lake Wales is now dead after a shootout with law enforcement in Sanford.

Police say 38-year-old Al Stenson of Lake Wales shot and killed his 40-year-old girlfriend and her three children — a 21-year-old man along with a 17-year-old and an 11-year-old in an apartment at Sunrise Apartments on Dawnlight Drive.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday, and police believe Stenson took off immediately after committing the murders. But police said they weren't notified of the crime until just before 9 p.m. when officers responded to the Lake Wales apartment regarding a medical call. When they got there, they found four people dead.

By Wednesday morning, local detectives were brought to Sanford to work with the police department and Seminole County Sheriff's Office when a car identified as belonging to Stenson was found across the street from the Slumberland Motel.

According to Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma, Lake Wales and Sanford police eventually saw Stenson walk across the street.

This is when five local agencies combined forces as a SWAT team and headed over to the hotel at 6 a.m. Law enforcement began working on negotiating with Stenson through his brother, who was also in the motel room with him.

The 38-year-old reportedly made statements that he would kill himself or force law enforcement to kill him.

Once the brother was able to safely get out of the hotel room, Lemma said negotiations eventually led Stenson to put a gun down and step away from it.

The SWAT team decided to use a "less lethal option," which is a 40mm foam battalion not intended to kill or cause serious injury but just to subdue. After successfully deploying that, Lemma explains it had little effect on the 38-year-old who started to reach for the gun again.

Three of the SWAT team members, along with another member of the Sanford Police Department, fired their guns at Stenson.

As soon as he hit the ground, Lemma says law enforcement began to perform CPR on him, which was unsuccessful.

According to police, Stenson was pronounced dead at the scene.

#media #breaking Media Staging will be at 2715 S. Orlando Dr regarding the officer involved shooting pertaining to a barricaded subject. Briefing time to follow. @SeminoleSO — SanfordPolice (@SanfordPolice) May 3, 2023

There is an ongoing investigation as of now. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was asked to come in to conduct a full independent review of the incident.

The motive for the murders isn't known at this time.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Ricky Hartwell at 863-678-4223.