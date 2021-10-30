Police: 1 killed, 3 injured after shooting at make-shift boxing match at Skyway Plaza

Police arrived to find hundreds of people watching the match.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a shooting where at least one person is dead after a make-shift boxing match took place.

Around 9 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the area of 62nd Avenue South at the Skyway Plaza. Police say more than 100 people were watching a boxing match.

After investigating, police learned that there were shots fired at the front of the building and in the back. Four people were hit by gunfire, including a vehicle that is battered with gunshots and broken glass.

A man who was struck by a bullet was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Of the other three people injured, one is in critical condition, St. Petersburg police say.

At the plaza, police say there is a tall wall that blocks the view of where it happened. There were people in the front area of the parking lot and toward the back where the boxing match was set up.

The organizers and promoters of the event are cooperating with police, officials say.

St. Petersburg Police detectives and investigators are working to learn more at this time.