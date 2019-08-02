SEBRING, Fla. — A 21-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury on five counts of first-degree murder after five women were shot to death inside a SunTrust bank last month.

The state of Florida has filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty for Zephen Xaver, who is accused of killing the women after opening fire inside the bank on Jan. 23

Police don't yet have a motive for the killings, but they believe it to be a random act.

Police said Xaver called 911 to say he had fired shots inside the SunTrust bank off U.S. Highway 27 near Tubbs Road. He told dispatchers he had "shot five people."

Less than 10 minutes later, a SWAT team arrived, but Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said crisis negotiators realized Xaver wasn't allowing any law enforcement into the building.

Around 1:54 p.m., the SWAT team was able to get inside the bank. An arrest report said the team found Xaver in one of the bank's rear offices with a 9 mm handgun and a bulletproof vest.

On Jan. 24, Xaver appeared in court for the first time. A Highlands County judge granted no bond, so Xaver remains in jail.

