Police identify possible gunman in deadly shooting outside Tampa bar

Detectives believe Damaso Bravo and another person opened fire on several people in downtown Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police have identified a person who might be responsible for a deadly shooting outside of a downtown bar early Sunday morning. A second person is also wanted.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Damaso Bravo, 21 of Wimauma. He is facing three counts of aggravated battery and one count of felon in possession of a firearm, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

Based on the investigation, detectives believe Bravo and another person opened fire on several people at around 3 a.m. Sunday outside of LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge on Franklin Street. The shooting killed a 30-year-old man and injured six others.

Police have provided a photo of Bravo and the other unknown person in the hopes that the public can help locate the duo.

If you know of their whereabouts, you're urged to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411 through the TampaPD app.