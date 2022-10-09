1 person dead, 6 injured after shooting at downtown Tampa bar

The police chief said the shooting happened after a fight broke out around 3 a.m. as the bar was closing.

TAMPA, Fla. — One man was killed and 6 were others injured in an overnight shooting outside a bar in downtown Tampa, according to police.

Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor said during a news conference that the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge at 908 N Franklin St.

The chief says the incident happened when the bar was closing and a fight broke out between two groups. She says it appears both groups were escorted outside and the fight escalated when the suspect left during the fight and armed themselves.

Investigators say the suspect came back and reportedly shot into the crowd.

Officers found one man dead outside the bar. Four adult men and two adult females were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the chief the person shot and killed is from California and was in Tampa visiting for a wedding.

"This is senseless violence. There's no reason why anyone should lose their

life over a fight at a bar," said Chief Mary O'Connor. "We are working

diligently to follow up on leads and find those responsible."