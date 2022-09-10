Police chief calls on public for information about deadly downtown Tampa shooting

The chief shared that no arrests have been made yet, but "we are confident that we’re going to be able to bring this to a successful and expeditious conclusion."

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor says the department is "not leaving any stone unturned" in finding the person who shot into a crowd outside a downtown nightclub over the weekend, killing one and injuring six others.

O'Connor gave an update on the investigation on Monday afternoon where she said officers are "feverishly, tirelessly working" to scour for video and follow leads.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday outside of LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge on Franklin Street. Police said an argument between two groups led them to get kicked out of the club, where a person left to grab a gun and returned to shoot at the crowd.

One 30-year-old man from California, who was in town for a wedding, was killed while four men and two women were injured. O'Connor said on Monday that those six people are recovering.

The chief shared that no arrests have been made yet, but "we are confident that we’re going to be able to bring this to a successful and expeditious conclusion."

She called on anyone who was on Franklin Street or at LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge early Sunday morning to share any information they may have. Tips can be submitted by calling the department's non-emergency line at 813-231-6130, by texting TIP411(847411) or anonymously online through Crime Stoppers.

O'Connor also said that the department is in the process of reviewing its best practices in patrolling the downtown area.

“Every few months we are examining what we need to do better as far as communicating with our nightclubs, making sure that they are in compliance with rules that are on them, but most importantly keeping patrons aware and knowing that bringing a gun to a nightclub is a very bad idea," she said.