TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Police and the Tampa Electric company want Tampa residents to be aware of scammers posing as TECO workers.

Officers said the latest robbery happened at a house in Tampa on Oct. 7, on Sligh Avenue.

Police said two men, who were described as a white man and a Hispanic man, went to two different houses in separate cars. The cars had no marks or signage saying they worked for TECO.

The men later approach the homeowners and asked to be taken to the backyard to survey tree lines.

Police said one man went to the back while the other steals jewelry and other items of value. Police said they used walkie-talkies to communicate.

TECO and TPD advise if TECO workers are sent to your house:

They will ALWAYS have a photo ID card displayed on them.

If it is a TECO worker or subcontractor they typically have signage on the vehicle they arrive in.

If you feel unsure you can ALWAYS ask to see their ID, they will not be offended and will gladly show it.

You can contact TECO customer service and verify if there is a worker at your house at 813-223-0800.

Neighbors are urged to call the Tampa Police Department with any concerns of suspicious activity in their neighborhood at 813-231-6130.

