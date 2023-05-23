18-year-old arrested in connection to Riverview Wawa shooting

Tyler Harnage, 18, of Apollo Beach, was charged with third-degree murder with a firearm.

Example video title will go here for this video

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in a recent deadly shooting at a Riverview Wawa, the agency announced in a news release.

Tyler Harnage, 18, of Apollo Beach, was charged with third-degree murder with a firearm causing great bodily harm or death. The sheriff's office was able to identify the suspect in the May 10 shooting and later obtained an arrest warrant on May 23.

Harnage, accompanied by his attorney, turned himself into Orient Road Jail without incident.

"I commend the hard work of the detectives who worked tirelessly to solve the case and find the suspect responsible for not only the death of another individual but putting the lives of others in danger through his careless and violent ways," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "He did the right thing in turning himself in to face the consequences of his actions."

At around 8:30 p.m. on May 10, Hillsborough County deputies responded to the Wawa located on U.S. Highway 301 and Gibsonton Drive after receiving reports of a shooting. Deputies arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound who later died at a nearby hospital, the sheriff's office reports.