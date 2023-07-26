HCSO: 2 teens arrested for bringing apparent rifle onto elementary school campus in Brandon

After detaining the two teens, deputies said they were able to conclude the firearm was a BB gun with an optic.

BRANDON, Fla. — Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested two teens Tuesday after they brought what appeared to be a rifle onto an elementary school campus in Brandon, a news release explains.

Just before 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to Schmidt Elementary School after the principal reported two people on campus, one reportedly armed with a rifle.

Students and teachers were on campus for summer classes, so the school was placed on lockdown, the agency explains.

Once on scene, deputies found the two teens, 18-year-old Kelvin Dupree and a 14-year-old boy, on the east side of the school near the school drop-off area.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies told the two teens to drop the firearm and lie on the ground. Both of them followed orders and were taken into custody without incident.

"In the face of potential danger, with a weapon on campus, our deputies exemplified unparalleled professionalism," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Their quick and calculated response ensured the safety of the students and teachers on campus, as well as their own."

After detaining the two teens, deputies said they were able to conclude the firearm was a BB gun with an optic.

"The start of a new school year is just around the corner, and this is my stark warning, guns on campus are no laughing matter. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we take any reports of firearms seriously," Chronister said in the statement. "Those who make threats or bring guns onto school grounds will face swift and decisive action.

"We will not hesitate to make arrests to ensure a secure and nurturing learning environment for all."

Both teens were arrested and face multiple charges, including:

Improper exhibition of weapon or firearm on school grounds

Trespass on school property with firearm or weapon

Disrupting school or lawful assembly (credible threats)