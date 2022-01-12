Man indicted for first-degree murder in death of former girlfriend

As of now, prosecutors haven't determined whether they will seek the death penalty for the man.

TAMPA, Fla. — After a nationwide search led to his arrest, 29-year-old Trent Diggs has been indicted by a Hillsborough County grand jury for the death of his former girlfriend in Thonotosassa.

Hillsborough State Attorney's Office prosecutors were able to secure the indictment for first-degree premeditated murder Thursday, according to a news release.

Diggs was reportedly returned Tuesday night to Florida to stand trial for first-degree murder, armed burglary of a dwelling, grand theft motor vehicle and violation of a domestic violence injunction.

According to the release, Diggs had an active warrant for his arrest and was also wanted for violating a domestic violence injunction when investigators learned he went to his former girlfriend's house and killed the 30-year-old sometime between Dec. 8-9.

He then stole her car and left the area, the state attorney's office explains.

Diggs was said to have traveled to the southwestern U.S., where he continued to drive in his former girlfriend's car. Police in Decatur, Texas, stopped Diggs for a routine traffic stop and let him go because the car was not yet reported stolen

Working together with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, officers with the New Mexico State Police were reportedly able to locate Diggs, pull him over and take him into custody. He was wearing shoes with blood on them and also had fresh cuts on his hand along with the woman's stolen purse in the car, the release explains.

“This man terrorized and murdered his victim, then tried to slip away. Thanks to great collaboration across law enforcement, we can now bring him to justice and hold him accountable for the life he took and the void he has created in the lives of the victim’s family and friends,” Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said in a statement.