WATCH LIVE | Day 9 of Curtis Reeves trial testimony: Reeves takes the stand

Curtis Reeves, the man who shot and killed Chad Oulson in a movie theater in 2014, is taking the stand in his own trial.

DADE CITY, Fla. — Thursday could possibly be the last day for witness testimony in the trial of movie theater shooter Curtis Reeves. The day is starting with Reeves taking the stand in his own trial.

Judge Susan Barthle has previously said she wants the trial wrapped up by Friday.

On Wednesday, we heard from all kinds of experts, ranging from experts in crime scene reconstruction to police training and the use of force. All of these witnesses were called by the defense.

Throughout the day, the prosecution objected to certain aspects of testimony, and at one point, attempted to exclude an entire testimony from Dr. Michael Knox, a crime scene reconstructionist. Barthle allowed the jurors to hear his testimony with some limitations.