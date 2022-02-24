WATCH LIVE | Day 9 of Curtis Reeves trial testimony: Reeves takes the stand

DADE CITY, Fla. — Thursday could possibly be the last day for witness testimony in the trial of movie theater shooter Curtis Reeves. The day is starting with Reeves taking the stand in his own trial.
Judge Susan Barthle has previously said she wants the trial wrapped up by Friday.
On Wednesday, we heard from all kinds of experts, ranging from experts in crime scene reconstruction to police training and the use of force. All of these witnesses were called by the defense.
Throughout the day, the prosecution objected to certain aspects of testimony, and at one point, attempted to exclude an entire testimony from Dr. Michael Knox, a crime scene reconstructionist. Barthle allowed the jurors to hear his testimony with some limitations.
Below, you’ll find detailed updates from each testimony. He faces charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery and could face a minimum of 25 years in prison if convicted of second-degree murder with a firearm.