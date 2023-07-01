Woman, child barricade after man accused of shooting relative enters their Lakeland apartment

Miguel Borges was charged with aggravated battery of a person with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a delinquent and unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 33-year-old man is behind bars after he was caught by police following a shooting Friday morning in Lakeland, authorities say.

Miguel Borges is accused of shooting his relative after they both began to argue at his relative's apartment driveway, the Lakeland Police Department said in a news release.

At around 11 a.m., the police department says they received a report of a shooting that occurred in the area of Chestnut Woods Drive. When authorities arrived, officers say they found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The Polk County Fire Rescue, Lakeland Fire Rescue, and the police department's patrol unit arrived at the scene to perform life-saving measures on the man and transported him to Lakeland Regional Health as a trauma alert, law enforcement says. As of Saturday evening, the 35-year-old is OK and expected to recover from his injuries.

Based on an investigation police say they learned the 35-year-old and a woman had driven to the apartment to visit Borges. When they arrived, the woman reportedly stayed in the car while the man left the vehicle and began talking with Borges in the driveway.

"At some point, the men began to argue and progressed into Borges shooting the victim," the news release reads. "Despite being shot, the victim was able to overpower Borges and take the gun from him."

Authorities say Borges ran inside a nearby apartment where a woman and her three-year-old child lived. The woman and child ran into a bedroom and barricaded themselves inside until police arrived, officials say.

Officers reportedly helped the woman and child climb out a bedroom window. Once they were safe, officers with the Crisis Negotiation Team tried to contact Borges who was still inside the apartment, the police department says.

A SWAT team also arrived at the scene and after more than two hours of talking to Borges, the 33-year-old surrendered and was taken to the Polk County Jail.