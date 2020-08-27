Hillsborough County Schools to have emergency meeting after Florida's largest teachers' union dealt victory in reopening case

The school board will meet at 8 a.m. on Friday.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Just as Florida's largest teachers' union secured its latest school reopening victory, for now, Hillsborough County Schools is set to hold an emergency meeting.

Superintendent Addison Davis and School Board Chair Melissa Snively are calling the meeting for 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28 regarding "the order vacating automatic stay entered by Judge Charles Dodson Thursday afternoon."

What they're referring to is the judge's decision to side with the Florida Education Association and grant a temporary injunction against Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran's emergency order to reopen classrooms for in-person learning. The judge decided to lift an automatic stay that was put in place when the state appealed the ruling.

"Potential irreparable injury will be suffered by hundreds of thousands of school children, many teachers, and the community at large if the temporary injunction is stayed," Dodson wrote.

The order didn't mean schools would be closed, but it did hand more power back to local school boards, at least for now, to make their own safety decisions without the risk of losing state funding.

Hillsborough County Schools found itself in a back-and-forth with the state just ahead of the new school year as officials decided to place the first four weeks of learning online for all Hillsborough County students. But the decision was shot down by Department of Education Commissioner, Richard Corcoran who cited "grave concerns" over the district's decision.

Then the school district went back to the drawing board and decided on starting the school year online for one week, then beginning to offer in-person learning on Aug. 31. The decision was made under threat of losing $23 million worth of funding from the Florida Department of Education.

Now, with the judge's two latest decisions, the district could change its mind again.

