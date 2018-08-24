TAMPA, Fla. -- The Hillsborough County school board voted in favor Thursday to get a tax referendum on the No. 6 ballot.

The half-cent referendum would raise more money for school repairs and construction. The district has struggled to keep the air conditioning working at its 200-plus schools.

If the Nov. 6 referendum doesn’t pass, the board will ask for another countywide vote in March 2019.

Revenue from the referendum would also be used to improve security on campuses, renovate facilities, upgrade classroom technology and workshops and classrooms for career and technical workforce training.

Florida ranks 41st in the nation in education funding for K-12 schools.

This past year, the state increased base funding by just 47 cents per student.

