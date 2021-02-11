Pasco County school board votes unanimously to change school start, end times

The district will adjust its school start times to accommodate for its school bus driver shortage.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County School District has been struggling with a shortage of school bus drivers, with some students arriving at their classes upward of an hour late.

On Tuesday, the school board voted to change the start times from a three-bell schedule to a four-bell schedule to allow the current bus drivers to cover more ground with more time to do so.

The school board voted unanimously in favor of changing the start times.

This would change start times for the following schools — see the full list:

Calusa Elementary

Trinity Elementary

Trinity Oaks Elementary

Wiregrass Elementary

Pine View Middle

R.B. Steward Middle

Seven Springs Middle

East Pasco Education Academy

J.W. Mitchel High

Some start times vary only by a few minutes, changing from 8:29 a.m. to 8:35 a.m. For others, it's an hour and a half difference, going from 9:40 a.m. to 8:10 a.m.