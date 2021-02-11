Pasco County school board votes unanimously to change school start, end times

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County School District has been struggling with a shortage of school bus drivers, with some students arriving at their classes upward of an hour late.
On Tuesday, the school board voted to change the start times from a three-bell schedule to a four-bell schedule to allow the current bus drivers to cover more ground with more time to do so.
The school board voted unanimously in favor of changing the start times.
This would change start times for the following schools — see the full list:
- Calusa Elementary
- Trinity Elementary
- Trinity Oaks Elementary
- Wiregrass Elementary
- Pine View Middle
- R.B. Steward Middle
- Seven Springs Middle
- East Pasco Education Academy
- J.W. Mitchel High
Some start times vary only by a few minutes, changing from 8:29 a.m. to 8:35 a.m. For others, it's an hour and a half difference, going from 9:40 a.m. to 8:10 a.m.
The schools will reassess this decision in May 2022. In the meantime, more effort will go into staffing the current 87 bus driver openings. The schools will be posting job openings on the schools' marquis, there will be employee referral incentives and continued efforts to attend job fairs.