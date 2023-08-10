'This is not the time...": Polk County teachers, staff address ongoing AC issues as school year starts

They claim AC units at 15 different schools are not working or not operating at the capacity they should to be a suitable learning environment for students.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Some teachers and staff members working for Polk County Public Schools filed a complaint against the school district amid claimed ongoing AC unit issues a day before of the start of the 2023-24 school year.

In a statement from the Polk Education Association, the union representing the county's teachers, paraeducators and secretary-clerical personnel, workers are said to be "burning up" when they should be excited for the first day of school.

The union claims AC units at 15 different schools "are not working or not working to the capacity they should to be a suitable, conducive learning environment for our students."

According to the association, members have been talking with the school district about the AC issues since the spring. This is the same time when the district reportedly was "systematically changing thermostats in buildings..."

While many of those previous issues were fixed, union leaders say the new AC issues are rising in tandem with the temperatures in Central Florida.

"This is not the time for AC units to be broken with parts on back order and a District labor shortage of AC technicians," PEA President Stephanie Yocum said in a statement. "Our District knew the looming issues with AC units and decided that the 'wait and see' approach would be better than being proactive in acquiring extra parts and securing labor to install and maintain these vital pieces of our teaching and learning environments."

The PEA filed a class action grievance against Polk County Public Schools, stating the employer is violating contracts by not maintaining "heating and air conditioning equipment, where available, to provide a comfortable and healthy environment when school is in session except in emergency situations."

Yocum said working conditions are directly tied to students' learning conditions.

"If our District is truly putting students first, fixing these atrocious working and learning conditions to a 'comfortable and healthy environment' is a must!" she said in a statement.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the school district for a comment on the complaint filed by the association.

The 15 schools the union claims have broken or no working AC units include:

North Lakeland Elementary School R.W. Blake Academy Lake Gibson Middle School Spessard Holland Elementary Socrum Elementary School Davenport School of the Arts Horizon Elementary School George Jenkins High School Sandhill Elementary School Alturas Elementary School Traviss Technical College Bartow Middle School Crystal Lake Middle School Boswell Elementary School Kathleen Elementary School