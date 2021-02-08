USF Board of Trustees approves Rhea Law as interim president

The next step is confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors.

TAMPA, Fla. — Rhea Law is one step closer to becoming the interim president of the University of South Florida.

Her recommendation was approved Monday by the USF Board of Trustees, with the final decision on her appointment to be confirmed by the Florida Board of Governors at the end of this month.

Law, a USF alumna herself, is one of the founding members of the USF Board of Trustees. She made history as the board's first and only female chair, a position she held for four years.

After just two years as president, Dr. Steven Currall announced his retirement from the university on July 19, saying his health and spending more time with his family were the reasons behind his departure.

In an email sent to the USF community last week, Board of Trustees Chair Will Weatherford detailed Law's experience and long history with the university.

“Rhea’s deep ties within our community and her stellar leadership abilities will help us continue our momentum while we find the next great leader for our university," Weatherford said.

Law has held numerous leadership roles within the community including as CEO of Florida law firm Fowler White Boggs, according to a news release from the school. Other major accomplishments include becoming the first honorary commander of the 6th Air Mobility Wing at MacDill Air Force Base and serving on the board of directors of the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center.

“I am humbled by Chair Weatherford’s recommendation. I care deeply about the University of South Florida and can credit much of my own personal and professional success to the impact USF has had on my life. I am honored to help play a part in USF’s next chapter and thank President Currall for his leadership during the past two years,” Law said.

She added that she will not be applying for the permanent president position.