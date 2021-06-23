x
Harvard provost of research to lead Florida State University

Richard McCullough was confirmed Wednesday as the university's 16th president.
Credit: Florida State University
Richard McCullough

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The governing board of Florida’s university system has confirmed Richard McCullough as the 16th president of Florida State University.

McCullough has served as the vice provost for research at Harvard University since 2012. He is also a professor of materials science and engineering at the Ivy League school. 

The announcement comes about a month after the university’s board of trustees unanimously selected McCullough for the job after interviewing its pool of finalists. McCullough replaces retiring FSU President John Thrasher and begins his new role on Aug. 16.

Located in Florida’s capital city of Tallahassee, Florida State is one of the country’s largest universities.

