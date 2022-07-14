Tampa Bay area schools see hundreds of teacher vacancies ahead of school year

Public schools throughout the state of Florida are experiencing teacher shortages as school starts in less than a month.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida public schools are struggling to fill thousands of vacancies ahead of the fall semester.

In the Tampa Bay area, there are hundreds of open positions from teachers to bus drivers at public schools.

Manatee County

As of July 11, 2022, there are 74 teacher vacancies.

Polk County

Approximately 220 teacher vacancies.

Hillsborough County

700 instructional vacancies and 180 bus driver vacancies.

Pasco County

As of July 11, 2022, there were 364 vacancies.

Sarasota County

Approximately 149 teacher vacancies.

Pinellas County

As of July 11, 2022, there were 174 teacher vacancies and 50 bus driver vacancies.

For some context, 10 Tampa Bay did a story earlier this year in February, reporting there were 4,200 teacher vacancies statewide. At the time, the state education association (FEA), the union that represents Florida teachers, said that was the worst the state has ever seen. The number is growing.

Now FEA says there are 9,500 openings. That includes, 4,359 advertised teaching jobs and 5,222 open non-instructional positions.

Barber has taught for 48 years and said lately these openings don't surprise her.

"A day doesn’t go by in my office where somebody doesn’t call me to say, I can’t do this anymore, how do I take a leave of absence, how do I resign?" she explained.

Barber said it isn't one thing deterring people from teaching, it's a combination. She believes from teacher salaries, to policy changes and COVID, there's too much strain put on teachers.

At the end of the day, she believes it all boils down to money.

"People are leaving our district because they can’t even find a place that they can afford to rent. That’s all over Florida," Barber said.

Her solution is to have people vote to pass local county referendums that will support teacher salaries.

