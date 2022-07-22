x
Education

Join 10 Tampa Bay to help students in Hillsborough, Pinellas counties this school year

We're accepting donations of vital school supplies on Aug. 5 at the St. Petersburg Gateway Target.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Join 10 Tampa Bay and area educators this summer to help make this upcoming school year the best yet!

Thousands of families on both sides of the bay struggle to afford basic school supplies, which may cause students to fall behind in the classroom. Fortunately, there are ways you can help those children stay competitive.

10 Tampa Bay is proud to host, in partnership with the Pinellas Education Foundation and the Hillsborough Education Foundation, a collection drive set for Friday, Aug. 5, at the St. Petersburg Gateway Target.

Here's what you need to know:

A second event is planned for Friday, Aug. 12:

Consider dropping off these items for donation — they're most in need:

  • 3-Ring Binders
  • Backpacks
  • Cap Erasers
  • Colored Pencils
  • Composition Books
  • Crayons
  • Dry Erase Markers
  • Glue (Bottles & Sticks)
  • Highlighters
  • Index Cards
  • Notebook Paper
  • Pencils
  • Pencil Sharpeners
  • Pens
  • Pink Erasers
  • Pocket Folders
  • Rulers
  • Scissors
  • Spiral Notebooks
  • Washable Markers 

In Pinellas County, you can also purchase supplies from the education foundation's school shopping list with AmazonSmile and have items donated directly. Amazon will donate 0.5% of all proceeds to the organization.

Hillsborough County also has a wish list for some online shopping.

