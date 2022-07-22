Join 10 Tampa Bay to help students in Hillsborough, Pinellas counties this school year

We're accepting donations of vital school supplies on Aug. 5 at the St. Petersburg Gateway Target.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Join 10 Tampa Bay and area educators this summer to help make this upcoming school year the best yet!

Thousands of families on both sides of the bay struggle to afford basic school supplies, which may cause students to fall behind in the classroom. Fortunately, there are ways you can help those children stay competitive.

10 Tampa Bay is proud to host, in partnership with the Pinellas Education Foundation and the Hillsborough Education Foundation, a collection drive set for Friday, Aug. 5, at the St. Petersburg Gateway Target.

Here's what you need to know:

Runs from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Target, located at 8151 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N. in St. Petersburg

A second event is planned for Friday, Aug. 12:

Runs from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tropicana Field, located at 1 Tropicana Drive in St. Petersburg

Consider dropping off these items for donation — they're most in need:

3-Ring Binders

Backpacks

Cap Erasers

Colored Pencils

Composition Books

Crayons

Dry Erase Markers

Glue (Bottles & Sticks)

Highlighters

Index Cards

Notebook Paper

Pencils

Pencil Sharpeners

Pens

Pink Erasers

Pocket Folders

Rulers

Scissors

Spiral Notebooks

Washable Markers

In Pinellas County, you can also purchase supplies from the education foundation's school shopping list with AmazonSmile and have items donated directly. Amazon will donate 0.5% of all proceeds to the organization.