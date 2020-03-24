TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — It can be a nerve-wracking experience – taking college-level courses while you’re still in high school. Thousands of bright students in Florida take on the challenge every year, but this year is a lot different.

Schools are closed because of the coronavirus, and kids are being forced to continue their classes online. For students in Advanced Placement classes, the added difficulty is daunting.

So, the College Board is going digital.

The nonprofit, which runs the SAT and oversees AP classes, announced Tuesday students will have access to free online review lessons from Advanced Placement teachers from all across the country.

The lessons are designed to supplement their school work, and Florida’s education commissioner is completely on board.

“I applaud the College Board for finding innovative ways for students to complete their Advanced Placement Courses,” Richard Corcoran said in a news release. “It is vitally important that students continue learning while their school campus is closed.”

But what about the tests?

AP classes count for nothing if a student doesn’t pass the exams. The College Board took that into consideration as well, and it’s developing online tests for each course.

According to the release, the 45-minute digital exams will be streamlined to cover only the curriculum through early March – when COVID-19 forced schools to closed.

The exams don’t require proctors or test booklets and can be taken on any computer, table or smartphone.

Visit the College Board’s COVID-19 update page for more information.

