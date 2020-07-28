Citrus County schools to require masks for in-person learning

It's a move made in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

INVERNESS, Fla. — Students and staff at Citrus County schools will need to mask up while engaged in in-person learning, leaders decided Tuesday.

Board members formally approved Superintendent Sam Himmel's recommendation to require face coverings for students and staff on buses and on campuses when social distancing is not feasible. Last week, leaders approved moving the student start date to Aug. 20.

Coverings are not necessary for students in grades K-2, among other exceptions, according to the mask policy posted on the district's site. Students who refuse to wear a mask could be sent home and enrolled in virtual learning.

Families have two options for the upcoming 2020-21 school year, including a return to campuses for in-person learning or enrolling for Citrus Virtual School.

Although the deadline to enroll in the virtual option has passed, the last update from the district orders people who will be inside school buildings to wear a face mask.

Updated school year plans are posted on the district's website.

